Language is the keyword for fun

Forget Brexit, entente cordiale was top of the timetable for language-loving pupils at one Leyland school.

When it comes to making school life fun, staff at Academy@Worden pride themselves on speaking the language of success.

They say offering a range of opportunities across the curriculum helps pupils to enjoy their time in school and therefore improve outcomes.

Worden pupils have a chance to learn French and Spanish, and Languages Week was a great chance to celebrate the success of this thriving department.

During the week held to celebrate and promote language learning across the school, a wide range of fun activities were held at the Westfield Drive premises.

Various activities took place, including a French breakfast morning, quizzes, a languages poster competition and there was even a “Find the Language” hunt around school.

Headteacher Chris Catherall said: “Our languages staff put on a fantastic range of activities all week.

“And it was great to see so many pupils enjoying themselves as well as learning a real life skill.

“I thank all the staff and congratulate all the worthy winners of the many competitions.”

Those winners included Rhys Fitzpatrick who won the Find the Language competition and Mrs Vorajee who was named staff winner of the Find the Language competition;.

Alessandra Ebreo came first in the design a poster competition followed closely by Kira Turner and Poppy McGovern.

Winners of the prize for the highest level of participation was Dragons One.

n This weekend, the school is hosting Leyland Health Mela.