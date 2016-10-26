Jockey is racing ahead in career

A Myerscough College equine student looks set to take the horse racing world by storm after fulfilling her dream of becoming a jockey.

Charlotte Jones, who graduated with a first class BSc in Equine Science in the summer is now part of the team at the renowned James Moffatt Racing Stables in South Cumbria.

She already has two races under her belt.

The 21-year-old has been riding since she was six and after catching the equine bug by going to pony clubs and a local riding school, as well as having her own horses, went to Myerscough College when she was 16, initially to study a Level 3 BTEC Extended Diploma in Equine Studies, before moving on to a full honours degree.

She said: “ I thoroughly enjoyed my time at Myerscough and I would recommend it as an equestrian college to ~anyone.

“The opportunities are endless if you embrace every aspect of what is offered to you and the staff are very knowledgeable and helpful.

’It is a very professional environment which sets you up well for working within the equestrian industry in later life.”

As well as studying for her degree, she also took further exams to become a qualified instructor, and was a part of the inaugural Myerscough riding team in the competing in the BUCS (British Universities and Colleges Sports) league against other colleges and universities.

She also presented dissertation research at the International Society of Performance Analysis of Sport conference, and is hoping to get the research published in the near future.