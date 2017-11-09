Inspectors left very impressed

Outstanding was the only word Government watchdogs needed to describe life at a high-flying city school.

Eldon Primary, in Preston, was officially declared outstanding in all areas by inspectors from the Office for Standards in Education.

Photo Neil Cross Eldon Primary School is having a special celebration to mark triple victory as LP Primary School of the Year with Deepdale Duck coming in as a surprise for the children to reward them for doing so well.

A leap up from the previous Good rating, the accolade is the latest in a long list of successes for the Plungington school, including the Lancashire Post School of the Year, which is also in the running to for two national teaching awards.

Inspectors were impressed with everything from the “extremely high expectations” of school leaders to t he quality of teaching and learning from the youngest nursery children to school leavers.

Despite starting school with below-average abilities, pupils leave Eldon in line with, or often above, national expectations.

Governors were also praised and inspectors applauded the outstanding behaviour of pupils, who were described as “very polite and well mannered,” adding: “They support each other extremely well in lessons and during the wider school day.”

Headteacher Azra Butt said: “We are absolutely delighted Eldon’s incredible journey has been recognised by Ofsted.We are only one of three school’s in the last 100 inspections to be awarded this honour in England.”