Holy Cross dance night away for a great cause

Forget Strictly Come Dancing, nimble-footed staff and pupils at one Chorley school have been tripping the light fantastic with their own version of the hit TV show.

Holy Cross Catholic High School put on a special dance fest evening to raise money for Diabetes UK and Cafod Liverpool.

The event saw a teacher paired with a Year 11 student, who have been rehearsing the Cha-Cha and quickstep since September.

Product and design teacher Rachel Moore and student Kai Bundy ‘thrilled’ the audience with their dance moves.

They also had to do their own showdance and Miss Moore and Kai donned zombie make-up to groove to Michael Jackson’s Thriller– and were declared the ‘glitter ball’ winners at the end of the evening.

It was all serious under the watchful eye of judges Will Foran, from Will Foran Dance in Chorley, and one of his experienced dancers Joanne McPartlin.

Head teacher Ivan Gaughan was also a ‘Len Goodman’ figure while teacher Trish Evans, a former Irish dancer, also cast her eye over the proceedings.

There were 13 couples in all, with reigning Holy Cross Strictly champion and geography teacher Mark Lingard under pressure to defend his crown, with his partner Leah Jones.

“I really have never quite seen anything like it,” joked Mr Gaughan.

“It was a fantastic night, it was great fun for all and we raised money for two fantastic causes.”

The evening was compered by former West End star and Holy Cross drama teacher Kate Chapman as well as English teacher James Boylan.

Teacher Jenna Mitchell was the choreographer, teaching assistant Allison Cowley the dance co-ordinator while history teacher Kat Clare co-ordinated the whole event.