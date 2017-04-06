Holly scores top accolade in the USA

Former Cardinal Newman College student Holly Rawcliffe is living the dream – and making history across the Atlantic.

The former St Bede’s Catholic High School pupil in Lytham has been awarded National Soccer Coaches Association of America (NSCAA) All-American status, and is only the second player in her team’s history to receive this accolade.

Holly, who studied biology, psychology, American history and PE at Cardinal Newman, was awarded a soccer scholarship by Limestone College, South Carolina, where she is currently studying for a degree in physical education while playing for their women’s soccer team, the Limestone Saints.

Holly is in her sophomore year (second year)at Limestone College and has played in all 20 games this season for the Saints, clocking up almost 1,500 minutes on the pitch, scoring nine goals and three assists.

Head coach Matt Smith said: “I am so happy for Holly being named to the All-American team.

“To be named an All-American as a sophomore is very rare, but Holly is a rare player.”

A former captain of PNE’s women’s team, Holly had her heart set on playing “soccer” in the USA since the age of 12 and landed a scholarship while at Newman, as did classmate Katie Brannigan, who went to Pennsylvania to study film and English.

Speaking of her time at Cardinal Newman, Holly said: “I knew Newman was the right college for me, as well as offering the subjects I wanted to study, I was able to play in the girls’ football team where I developed my skills and met loads of new girls who have become really good friends.”