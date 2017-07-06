Higher status for Myerscough

A leading Preston college is celebrating another degree of success after being made an official University Centre for higher education.

Myerscough College has been approved by the Department for Education and Companies House to use the official title University Centre Myerscough.

Myerscough College principal Ann Turner is chairman of The Lancashire Colleges ( TLC)

This follows hard on the heels of the Bilsborrow-based institution being awarded silver status under the tough new Teaching Excellence Framework.

The quality of higher education, the significant research that underpins the delivery and the high levels of employment for graduates were recognised by the last Quality Assurance Agency higher education review.

The status has been achieved through a strong partnership with the University of Central Lancashire, with whom the college offers degree-level and post-graduate study to more than 1,100 higher education students. It is an Associate School of UCLan and degree programmes will continue to be awarded by UCLan.

UCLan vice-chancellor Prof Mike Thomas said: “We are proud to be associated with Myerscough College, its staff and management team” and added: “It will also further enhance Myerscough’s research and development capabilities for land-based provision. Overall, the University Centre Myerscough will be an asset to Lancashire.’’

College principal Ann Turner added: “We are incredibly proud to have received the acknowledgement of our status. This is further progress in our ever expanding provision and the next natural step for Myerscough. Securing University Centre status is another key stage towards securing a bright future.”

Myerscough is one of the UK’s largest land-based and sports colleges, offering degrees in more than 20 subjects and is among the top for student satisfaction.