Heritage status for ‘bubble’ classroom

TWO Preston school’s have been officially named as part of the nation’s heritage.

Archbishop Temple CE High in Fulwood and neighbouring Kennington Primary, have made it on to Historic England’s roll of architectural honour.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport has confirmed grade two listed building status on Archbishop Temple in St Vincent’s Road and the “bubble” at Kennington Primary .

They now join the ranks of 50 other schools built since 1945 that were granted grade two status last year.

The plastic classroom at the Victorian Kennington Road prima school was designed by Lancashire County Council architects in 1973/74 as a prototype for a system of pre-fabricated mass production of schools by the council.

Based on self-supporting glass fibre-reinforced plastic panels and used computer-aided design to produce the complex geometrical designs needed for rigidity, it was the first fully structural plastic building in Britain but the idea never took off.

The classroom won LCC’s architects’ department the 1977 Building Innovation Award from Building Magazine.

Richard Brook, a principal lecturer at Manchester School of Architecture championed a campaign to get the building listed after he spotted black and white photos of the bubble during his research.

He said: “It’s generally very difficult to get post-war buildings listed and so I’m delighted at contributing to securing the Grade II listing of this architecturally experimental and important classroom.”