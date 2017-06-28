Headless Ed is star of winning student film

It may not quite be the Baftas but four students from the University of Central Lancashire have beaten off s national competition to win a prestigious film award.

Yousef Thami, Liberty Shaw, Jake River Parker and Heather Davenport received the Royal Television Society (RTS) Student Television Award 2017 Undergraduate Comedy and Entertainment prize for theri entry, Headless: The Ed Shales Story.

Two other UCLan students were nominated for awards. Ashley Collier was nominated for Felix in the Undergraduate Short Film category while Gregor Aiken was nominated in the Postgraduate News category for The Green and White Army.