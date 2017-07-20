Graduates set to police all over country

Policing students graduating from the University of Central Lancashire have landed jobs with police forces across the country with some selected for fast track development roles.

More than 70 students on the policing and criminal investigation degree graduated from the university and will go straight into jobs with Greater Manchester, London Metropolitan, Northumbria, Humberside, Lincolnshire and Thames Valley police forces.

Course leader for policing and criminal investigation at the Preston-based university , George Fawcett, said: “I’m very proud of the students and it’s fantastic to see them develop key skills over the duration of the course that will help to prepare them for a career in policing and law enforcement.

“This year a large number have secured immediate positions in many forces, while others are continuing to study at masters level and target national enforcement agency positions.

Many students are involved as volunteers in many areas of law enforcement. Some work as special constables while at the university, which not only gives them the vital practical experience but also allows them to make a valid contribution to the local community.”