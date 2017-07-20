Golf student scores a hole in one - one

Not being a prized golfer is no handicap for Philip James Hall.

For although he reckons to be “not that good at the game”, the Myerscough College partnership student has just graduated with a first class BA honours degree in golf management.

Philip started playing golf when he was six but gave it up two years later when he moved to Spain.

Back in the UK aged 14 he got back into it and set his sights in a career in golf management.

He said: “ I’ve always been business minded. I ran a tuck shop at school, setting all the prices etc. and saw golf as a hobby.”

At Myerscough he was involved in the Euro tour and has worked alongside many leading guest lecturers.

During his studies Philip got afoot in the door working as a shop assistant, which led onto him attending conference in the industry.

Now he has landed a job as a sports research assistant at Myerscough working with the acclaimed Royal and Ancient and has a driving ambition to get more young people interested in the sport.

He said: “ I am passionate about growing the game among the millennials.”