Gold mark for Lancashire’s `high quality’ universities

Lancashire boasts some of the UKs most elite educational establishments.

The Government’s first national Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF) panel has awarded a gold mark to a small group of universities and colleges for delivering “the highest quality” of teaching, learning and outcomes for students- including Lancaster and Edge Hill universities.

Preston’s University of Central Lancaster and Myerscough College have been awarded a silver grade for “consistently exceeding rigorous national quality requirements.”

Preston’s College and the University of Cumbria have the bronze accolade for meeting “rigorous national quality requirements.”

Lancaster vice-chancellor Prof Mark E Smith said: “The Gold Award reflects our success in offering students a first class experience and

underlines Lancaster’s distinctiveness as a highly rated research intensive university which is also excellent at teaching.

“As well as recruiting the best staff from across the world, we offer outstanding student facilities and excellent teaching which will equip graduates well for their future careers.”

A spokesman for UCLan said: “As the leading widening participation university in Lancashire, we are pleased to see recognition of our commitment to personalised provision and our excellent support for part-time students. Our mission is to transform lives and this feedback gives us great confidence that we do provide a transformative student experience.

“The TEF is a work in progress creating parity of esteem for teaching and research, something we fully support. We are particularly pleased that assessors highlighted our institutional culture that facilitates, recognises and rewards excellence in teaching and we will use this outcome as a benchmark for future development.”

The TEF was introduced by the Government in an attempt to measure the teaching quality of higher education providers.

How Lancashire performed:

Gold: Blackpool and The Fylde College ; Edge Hill University; Lancaster University

Silver: University of Central Lancashire (UCLan);Myerscough College;Furness College

Bronze: The University of Cumbria; Accrington and Rossendale College; Blackburn College Preston’s College ; Southport College.