Gold award puts Edge Hill University among the best in UK

A Lancashire university has been officially named one of the nation’s best by the higher education governing body.

Edge Hill has been given gold, the highest rating, in the national Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF), for delivering ‘consistently outstanding teaching, learning and outcomes for its students’.

Edge Hill University VC Dr John Cater

The award places the Ormskirk institution among the UKs best. Less than a third of universities nationally and only three in the North West hold the gold standard.

The TEF was set up to collate evidence about the performance of the UK’s world-class higher education sector and awards were decided by an independent panel of experts, including academics, students and employer representatives.

The specific findings for Edge Hill University stated that “students from diverse backgrounds achieve consistently outstanding outcomes”, and that “very high proportions of students continue with their studies and progress to employment or further study.”

Vice chancellor Dr John Cater said: “I am delighted that Edge Hill’s strategic focus on employability and nurturing institutional culture has been recognised with a gold rating from the TEF panel.

“Colleagues from across the university all play a part in achieving and maintaining this gold standard and I am grateful to every one of them.”

Madeleine Atkins, chief executive of the Higher Education Funding Council added: “ The UK already has a high bar for quality and standards, which all universities and colleges must meet. But the TEF judges excellence above and beyond this, showing the highest levels across the sector.”