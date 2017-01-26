Girls’ school is top of the table

Preston’s only girls’ secondary is officially top of the class.

Five years after converting to a state secondary, Preston Muslim Girls’ High has been awarded the highest possible grade by education watchdogs.

Preston Muslim Girls' High School is proud of it's new Outstanding grade from OFSTED

The Peel Hall Street school in Deepdale was graded outstanding in all five areas inspected by a team from the Office for Standards in Education.

The 437-pupil school was previously Good.

In their latest report inspectors, who spent two days a the school, said: “Governors and leaders are relentless in pursuing the very best for the pupils,”

They added: “ All pupils achieve exceptionally well from their starting points” and states: “ the curriculum and extra-curricular activities make a profound difference to the experiences of pupils.”

Expectations are high for all pupils, including these with special needs or disabilities and all achieve well.

Pupils’ behaviour and conduct were described as exemplary, as was the relationship between staff and pupils.

Headteacher Mufti Javid was singled out for praise. Inspectors said: “The drive of the headteacher to broaden the provision of pupils’ spiritual, moral,social and cultural awareness of life in modern Britain has resulted in the pupils’ love of learning.”

Mufti Javid said: “We are delighted with the Ofsted judgement especially following a set of outstanding GCSE results in the summer.

“The school continues to go from strength to strength to give the best possible learning experience to our pupils.

“We would like to thank all the staff, pupils, parents, staff and governors and the entire community for their dedicated support.”

Since the last inspection the school has almost doubled in size. This has required some extensive building improvements and upgrades to facilities .”