Geographers scoop school a top honour

Pupils at Preston’s Corpus Christ Catholic High School certainly know their way around – and they have the paper to prove it.

Young geographers at the school in Fulwood have been officially praised for their skills.

The St Vincent’s Road facility has been awarded the prestigious Secondary Geography Quality Mark (SGQM) status.

This is in recognition of a staggering GCSE pass rate of 96 per cent A* to C with an impressive 45 per cent of grades between A* and A in geography last summer.

The accolade, from The Geographical Association, recognises quality and progress in geography leadership, curriculum development and learning and teaching in schools.

Assistant headteacher at the school, John Hankin (pictured), said: “The Geography department are delighted with the award, which recognises high quality teaching and learning and the hard work, passion and determination of staff.

“Most importantly, it recognises the outstanding progress made by our pupils here at Corpus Christi.”

To achieve the award, the school underwent a tough assessment by a team of assessors who were very impressed by way in which the school is embracing new and innovative approaches to teaching geography.

The SGQM recognises student attainment, progress and achievement in geographical knowledge, understanding, values and skills, and sets expectations about the quality of teaching in geography.

It also aims to promote effective subject leadership and management, helping subject leaders raise the standards of geography in their schools.