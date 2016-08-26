GCSE RESULTS: Superb results at Archbishop Temple School

There were smiling faces all round at Archbishop Temple School.

Pupils and staff at the Fulwood school are celebrating another year of superb GCSE results.

Overall 88 per cent of pupils achieved five or more good passes at GCSE, including English and maths.

Headteacher Gill Jackson, said: “We are absolutely delighted with the achievements of our pupils this year and congratulate them all on what they have done. “They have worked very hard and these excellent results are a real reflection of their commitment to their studies.

“I also congratulate the superb teachers we have at Archbishop Temple School for supporting our pupils to achieve yet another set of excellent results.”

Mrs Jackson added: “We are particularly pleased that 96 per cent of our pupils passed their English exam at a high grade.

Many pupils achieved a full set of A or A* qualifications.”

She said: “Particular congratulations go to Rachael Davidson who achieved 11 A* grades.

Rachael said she was “overwhelmed and delighted”, with her results.

The delighted teenager said she now plans to study biology, chemistry, maths and Further Maths at Leyland’s Runshaw College.

After that she is hoping to go to university to study medicine or veterinary science.

Schoolpal Elena Ball achieved seven A* and four A grades and Sarah Hogarth achieved nine A* and two A grades.

Other high achieving pupils at the St Vincents Road School include Nyeema Miah, Anne Lister, Abbie Whitehouse, Isaac Manasse, Harry Marshal, Joe Sweetman, Cally Munro, James O Brien, Hannah Parker Smith, Noah Hicks, Yasmin Armstrong, Dian Ispas, Abbie Smith and Rachel Lord.

A delighted Mrs Jackson added: “Helping pupils achieve their dreams is what our job is all about.”