GCSE RESULTS: Success in and out of classroom at AKS Lytham

Pupils at AKS are celebrating success both in and outside the classroom.

Youngsters at the school have picked up some top GCSE results while also developing their skills on sports pitches and in the local community.

80 per cent of all grades were in the A* to B range, with an impressive 60 per cent at A*/A, and over 30 per cent at A*.

Headmaster Mike Walton said: “We are celebrating outstanding results, which are testament to the hard work of our students, as well as the time and care we give to each individual to help them to be the best they can be.

“Our year 11 cohort has not only broken previous records, but has done so while achieving so much success beyond the classroom and contributing so positively to our local community.”

Among the success stories was Robert Pickersgill of Lytham gained 10 A* grades, while also achieving silver Duke of Edinburgh Award, representing the senior rugby team and participating in the Combined Cadet Force (CCF).

He said: “I am very happy with my results. It has been hard work but, with the support of my brilliant teachers, I’ve done better than I thought I could.”

Jodie Willcox, a member of the CCF and a voracious reader, and Oliver Wilkinson-Gray of St Annes who is also involved in CCF, both achieved nine A* grades. Sam Southern, a member of Lytham St Annes Classical Association, got eight A* and two A grades.