GCSE RESULTS: St Cecilia’s back on the road to success

There was plenty of reasons to celebrate at St Cecilia’s Catholic High School when GCSE results were published.

After a period of uncertainty, the Longridge school proved it is well and truly back on the road to success.

Mick Flynn, chairman of governors said: “I am delighted with the significant progress school has made over the past two years. I am particularly delighted with results of this year’s group who have surpassed our expectations.”

Headteacher Ivan Catlow added: “Once again I am really pleased with the achievements of all our Year 11 with 60 per cent of pupils achieving five A* to C, including English and maths, with 62 per cent of pupils achieving A* to C in both English and maths.

“It has been a real privilege working with such dedicated students and families and it is great when that hard work culminates in so many fantastic results. The significant progress made by all pupils is testament to the dedication and hard work of all the staff.”