GCSE RESULTS: Progress tops the timetable at Wellfield High

Hard work paid off when pupils at Leyland’s Wellfield High School achieved their highest levels of progress in the new Government measures for GCSE results this year.

Headteacher at the Yewlands Drive school, Piers Tolson, said: “I am delighted for our hard working pupils who have achieved better rates of progress across our broad range of GCSE subjects.

High achiever Danielle Ingham

“Again there have been increases in grade boundaries by exam boards to make GCSE’s tougher and I am proud of how our pupils have stepped up to the challenge.”

The school saw broad array of high performing subjects from English literature, Spanish and French to religious studies, ICT, and, art photography and PE.

Mr Tolson added: “This year our more able and middle ability pupils outperformed their peers from last year and we have even more pupils with the opportunity to be able to go on to higher level courses at college because of the curriculum we offer.

“I am very proud of the commitment of our staff in preparing our pupils for their examinations which have led to these results.

“It has shown that we are making good progress in further improving the school for the long term and the continuing changes the pupils and the school face.”

Among the star pupils was Danielle Ingham who achieved two A*s and seven A grades.

She is the youngest of three girls who have attended the school and said: “I am really pleased with my results.

“I got all the grades I wanted and my hard work paid off.

“The teachers at Wellfield have really supported me, especially with all the extra revision sessions and resources that were provided.”

She now hopes to go on to Runshaw College to study A levels in Spanish, religious studies, psychology and English literature.