GCSE RESULTS: Moor Park High School’s magnificent 11

Students at Preston’s Moor Park High have achieved some fantastic individual results.

In particular, a group of 11 students obtained five or more A*/A grades and nearly 30 per cent of the year group achieved five or more A*/ B grades. Overall, 42 per cent of the year group achieved at least one A*/A grade within their results making this an even better year for higher grades compared to the previous year.

Assistant headteacher, Uzma Ishitaq was delighted to see so many of the students achieving high GCSE grades, reflecting all the hard work they have put into their studies.

She added: “They have responded really well to the changes to the GCSE exams that make the higher grades more difficult.

“We are delighted with their achievements.”

Headteacher, Peter Cunningham, added: “Having a sixth form helps to motivate students as they realise it is a requirement to achieve higher grades in order to successfully apply to continue their education post 16.

“I am pleased for the students and very proud of their achievements.

“The results overall are well above the government’s floor targets with over 50 per cent achieving five or more A*-C so we expect to see a very positive valued-added score when all the grades are finally counted.”