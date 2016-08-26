GCSE RESULTS: Magic 10 for hardworking Corpus Christi pupils

Clever clogs at Preston’s Corpus Christi Catholic High School have surpassed last year’s GCSE results by 10 per cent.

Many pupils achieved impressive grades in a range of subjects as a result of the hard work and commitment that they showed to the school’s rigorous revision programme.

One of a number of pupils who achieved exceptional results was Jack Dewhurst who gained nine GCSEs with seven grades at A* and two at A.

Jack said: “I’ve studied so hard and I’m really pleased with my results.

Also enjoying excellent results was Rosie McCormack with 10 top grades that included four at A*, who said: “I’m really happy with all my results, I was shaking when I was opening the envelope. I can’t believe I got 100 per cent in all examinations for RE and history, I’m so pleased.”

There were tears of joy for Marie Ndow when she found out that she had achieved eight top graded subjects that included six A grades.

Two of a kind were head girl Divine Dominic and deputy head Girl Charlotte Ealand, both achieving 10 higher grades, identically matching six grades at A* and three at A grade.

Former head boy Mateusz Brochocki got top grades in all his subjects and there were also tears of joy from Matilda Philipson, who consistently achieved top grades across the board.

Daniel Black, accompanied by his proud parents , opened his envelope to reveal 10 top subject awards including five A grades.

Sylwia Zacharczyk scooped seven top awards including an A and three B grades and congratulations are also in order to Liam Crossley and Katy Moyles who achieved excellent grades.

From the beginning of March, Year 11 pupils at Corpus Christi again followed a rigorous Revision Programme with all pupils being provided with an individual revision plan and a wide range of additional support after school.