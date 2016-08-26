GCSE RESULTS: Hutton Grammar continuing its outstanding record

Pupils at Hutton Grammar have lived up to the school’s reputation as an outstanding school.

This year’s year 11s have once again achieved excellent GCSE results, with exceptional progress being made by students across the year group.

More than 80 per cent of boys achieved the gold standard A* to C grades in English and maths. As GCSEs have become ever more rigorous, students at Hutton have performed very strongly; half of grades awarded to this cohort of students were A*, A and B grades and nearly a quarter of all entries were awarded A* or A grades.

Headteacher Mark Bradshaw congratulated students on their excellent GCSE results and added: “Amongst many areas of success, we are particularly pleased to see the very strong results in the core subjects of English, mathematics and science.

“Students have worked extremely hard and these excellent results are a tribute to their commitment and hard work. I would also like to thank their teachers and all my colleagues who have taught and supported students so effectively, and also parents who have nurtured and encouraged students throughout their school lives.”

“Although today we are, of course we focusing upon celebrating our students’ GCSE results, it is important to remember that Hutton students gain a fully rounded education. Our commitment to developing our students’ character, values, grit and determination, all within a Christian ethos helps to make these achievements possible.”

Assistant Head teacher and Head of Sixth Form, Louise Sissons added: “These excellent results are the platform for students to continue their educational careers in the Sixth Form. These high achieving students have a wealth of talent and proven academic ability. We are very excited about the next steps for these students and supporting them as they prepare for their further studies and future success.”

Leading the way with an incredible nine A* and three A grades is Michael Browne. His gold star results came in all three separate sciences, English literature, maths and additional maths, computer science, history and

ICT.

Richard Jones achieved six top grades and four A grades out of his 12 GCSE passes while Owen Poole, Lewis Bernstein and Sam Steeple all managed to attain five A* grades.

Special mention also go to Harry Campion, George Egerton and Oliver Darby. All boys achieved four A* grades – Harry in English literature, French, history and ICT, George in maths, additional maths, chemistry and physics and Oliver in English literature, history Religious Studies and ICT.