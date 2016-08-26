GCSE RESULTS: Celebrations at Longridge High School

Outstanding GCSE results were cause for celebration once again at Longridge High school.

Besides success across the board there were also some excellent individual successes, with several pupils achieving up to 10 passes at A* and A.

Headteacher Jane Green said: “We are extremely proud of all our young people and their achievements, and departments across the school achieved excellent results.”

Chairman of governors Jane Beckford said: “Longridge High is a school where every pupils’ progress matters to us, and all pupils are given the opportunity to gain GCSE qualifications.

“We are very happy that indeed every pupil who left this year took with them a good range of GCSE qualifications.”

Mrs Green added: “ We are a school which always expects the best from all our young people in every area of school life.

“These results reflect the commitment and determination of all staff at the school and the conscientious approach our pupils take towards their studies.”