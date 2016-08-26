GCSE RESULTS: Carr Hill is happy with five percent increase in passes

Carr Hill High School celebrated a five percent increase in GCSE pass rate.

Students grades at the Royal Avenue school have improved across the board and outstanding results have been achieved in core curriculum areas- particularly maths.

Two students, Louis Irwin and Sarah Royal, were awarded a A^ in Further Maths.

This grade is given to students who achieve beyond an A*.

The grade is only given to ‘the most exceptional students displaying sustained performance in higher order mathematical skills such as reasoning, proof and problem-solving, alongside exceptional technical proficiency’.

Of all Carr Hill High School students who took the Further Maths GCSE, 60 percent achieved an A or above, which is 13% better than similar centres nationally. All other pupils taking the GCSE achieved at least a grade B.

The school’s top three performing pupils gained an incredible 26 A*s, 11 As and one B between them and while top 10 performing students notched up a total of 63 A*grades.

On top of this, the number of students making more than the expected progress in maths and English has increased since last year and average attainment in Maths, English and the EBacc subjects is at its highest for three years.

Sarah Royle, who got 11 A*s, one A and one B, said: “Im still in shock as my results are better than I expected.

“I’m the most pleased with my Further Maths grade as I got 98 per cent.”

Bethany Needham, who gained six A*s, five As and two Bs, said: “I tried to forget about results day but it hit me this morning.

“I’m impressed with my grades and looking forward to studying maths, chemistry, biology and psychology or RS at Carr Hill Sixth Form Centre in September.”

Louis Irwin was also celebrating 10 A*s and three As.

He said: “I didn’t really get any sleep on Wednesday night. I’m pleased with my results and looking forward to the next step.

“I would like to thank my maths teacher for putting on extra classes and helping me get 162/175 – that’s probably the result I’m most proud of.”

Headteacher Mr Andrew Waller said: “I would like to congratulate our students; there are some fantastic results this year.

“You have demonstrated that commitment and ambition leads to success.

“Well done to you all.”