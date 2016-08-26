GCSE RESULTS: Brownedge St Mary’s headteacher speaks with pride

Pupils at Brownedge St Mary’s have written their way into the history books.

Overall 70 per cent of students achieved the benchmark of five or more GCSE passes including English and maths, 15 per cent above the 2015 national average.

Headteacher Martin Reynolds, said he was incredibly proud of the results achieved by his students and dedicated staff: “On every measure the government can measure a school against, we are up on last year and way above the national average. We expect great things of our young people; we push them hard but pick them up if they fall. I am so pleased for our students”.

Mr Reynolds was clear about the source of success in what are now acknowledged to be harder GCSEs: “It is about good teaching and a mindset we instil in our students that perseverance and resilience breed results. That, together with the support of parents, is what makes the difference.”

He added: “The progress of each individual child is what matters to us.”

James Cowell and Megan Pearson scooped 10 grades at A* with Amy Lawson, Daniela Fliegauf, Sam Farmer and Beatrice Thompson getting all A* or A grades.