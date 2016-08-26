GCSE RESULTS: Bishop Rawstorne pupils make the grade

Pupils at Bishop Rawstorne CE Academy celebrated another fantastic year with 85 per cent of pupils achieving five or more A* to C grades, including english and maths.

Headteacher Paul Cowley praised the hard work of the Year 11s; overall 90 per cent of students achieved five or more A* to C grades.

The e-Bacc figure for the year was 45 per cent.

Mr Cowley added staff would be ‘working tirelessly’ to enhance outcomes for 2017.

He said: “We would like to offer our heartfelt congratulations to the Year 11 GCSE cohort for the excellent results that they have achieved in this year’s GCSE examinations.

“There have been many outstanding performances and much to be pleased about in what has been a very pleasing set of GCSE results.

“Across the whole year group so many students have achieved grades that reflect so well the effort that has been put in over the previous five years.

“None of this can happen in isolation and our immense thanks go to the teaching and support staff for the unwavering, unstinting commitment that they have shown in driving forward the progression and attainment of our students.

“The work done by all of the staff at Bishop Rawstorne is underpinned by the constant support and guidance of our Governing Body.”

Mr Cowley gave special mention to 11 pupils who achieved five A* grades or better.

He described their success as a ‘ truly exceptional achievement reflecting the unstinting endeavour of these students.’

Mr Cowley also thanked parents. He added: “Additionally, our thanks go to the parents who have supported us over the last five years in shaping the academic and spiritual lives of this cohort to whom we give our very best wishes for the future.”