Fylde school’s tribute to tragic Edward

A school is to launch a fund-raising campaign in memory of an 10-year-old pupil who died of suspected meningitis.

Clifton Primary School pupil Edward Dee died on Sunday when it is believed he was struck down with the potentially deadly infection.

We will love you forever Edward, thank you for giving us those precious years of your life.

Rachel Legge, headteacher at the school in St Annes, said an event in Edward’s memory is being planned at the school, though further details have yet to be arranged.

But in the meantime, the school would be raising cash for children to be vaccinated against meningitis.

She said: “We are currently in conversations with the family, planning and trying to decide what would be the most appropriate.

“We will be fund-raising heavily to raise money for children to be vaccinated against meningitis, which is what his parents wish.

“We want to put on a fun event. Edward was a very practical and adventurous boy and we want to have a fun event that he would have enjoyed taking part in.

“At the moment we have got a memorial table dedicated to Edward set up in the school, with a picture of Edward and kind words from his friends.”

Letters were sent to parents informing them of the boy’s death, with an accompanying notice of advice from Health England, although there is thought to be no particular increased risk of the bug being transferred to other pupils.

His mother Elizabeth Dee, who lives in St Annes, posted on social media: “Thank you everyone for your such kind words, we are lost without him, he was such a big part of our lives. We are truly devastated. He knew so many people, he’d done so many things, he lived life to the full.

“Edward probably packed more into his 10 years than many pack into a lifetime.

“We will love you forever Edward, thank you for giving us those precious years of your life.”

On Sunday, well-wishers will meet at Starr Gate in South Shore, Blackpool, at 11am on Sunday. They will then embark on a two-mile walk, handing out leaflets with information on how to recognise the symptoms of the deadly infection.

A fund-raiser set up to help Elizabeth, dad Justin and brothers Oliver and William has already received nearly £2,000.

Zoe Brigden, who set up the online fund-raiser, said: “It’s absolutely awful and I just felt compelled to do something, even though I know no amount of money is going to make up for what has happened.

“He was a lovely boy and I think everybody feels the same. We’re feeling the family’s pain and I want them to know that they are supported.

“My own son was a friend of Edward’s and he was absolutely beside himself.

“Edward was one of those kids who always pulled through for him.

“People need to be more aware of the signs of meningitis.”