Former teacher will run college

Lancashire’s newest university college is getting a new boss.

Myerscough College principal and chief executive Ann Turner is stepping down after 12 years at the helm.

She is handing over the reins next year to her deputy Alison Robinson, a former teacher and member of the Runshaw College management team.

Ann Turner, has been in post since March, 2006, and will complete twelve years at the top before she retires, overseeing a period of enormous growth, campus development and quality improvement at Myerscough, and playing a key role in ensuring the College has enhanced its position regionally, nationally and internationally.

She said: ‘’The decision to retire has been one of the most difficult decisions to make, but one I believe is right for Myerscough and me.

“We have reached the end of one stage in the college development, with our very good Ofsted inspection, our Teaching Excellence Framework grading, recognition as a University Centre, the opening of our Food and Farming Innovation and Technology Centre and expansion work at our Liverpool centre in Croxteth Park.

“All this has been achieved in the last year, in addition to outstanding academic achievements in 2017 and creating a first class student offer.

“There are further significant changes and challenges ahead, and so it is time for a new Principal to steer the college, and ensure that the future remains bright for Myerscough.”

Alison, who is from a farming background has lived close to the main Bilsborrow campus, in St Michael’s-on-Wyre for more than 20 years.