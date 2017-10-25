Floristy team is still cream of college crop

Floristry staff and students at a Preston college are blooming marvellous.

The Myerscough College’s floristry department was named the best in the country at the industry’s annual national awards ceremony.

The Bilsborrow College was named as Training Provider of the Year at the British Florist Association Awards, which celebrates the best that the industry has to offer.

It’s the second time in three years Myerscough has won the accolade, and it has also been a runner-up.

The college’s floristry department scooped 13 nominations in the 2017 BFA Industry Awards.

As well as winning Training Provider of the Year, four staff members and eight students were also named finalists in the categories of floristry tutor and floristry student of the year.

Sam Cook, who lectures in floristry at Myerscough, said: “We all work so hard to provide the best possible training for our students, so it’s nice to be recognised for all the time and hard work we put in.

“As a provider of education and training for the floristry industry, winning an award when up against such stiff competition really is a coup for us.

“It’s been a successful academic year for the floristry department, with activity including the staging of several major exhibitions.”