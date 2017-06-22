First time lucky in duathlon

Pupils from Chorley’s Parklands High School and Albany Academy clinched a place at the Spar county games next month.

More than 350 pupils competed in the fourth Katie Hewison Duathlon, held in Astley Park.

The event saw teams of runners and cyclists working together to complete the challenging course.

Parklands won each category in the individual events for years seven and eight, and nine and 10.

It was the first time Albany Academy had entered, taking home the gold in the girls’ event and first and second place for the individual sprint.

The schools will now represent Chorley at the SPAR Lancashire School Games county finals with teams from 14 Lancashire districts bidding to be crowned county champions in the duathlon.

The Chorley School Sport Partnership worked closely with Chorley Athletic and Triathlon club to make the event happen.

The day included various categories to provide high levels of elite competition through to development distances to encourage new children to try the sport.