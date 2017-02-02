Excellent teaching is rewarded

A leading academic has been presented with a prestigious award for excellence in higher education teaching.

Dr Candice Satchwell, a Reader in Education and Literacies, is one of only 55 higher education staff awarded a National Teaching Fellowship from the Higher Education Academy.

She was nominated by the University of Central Lancashire, where she works.

Submissions had to show evidence of three criteria.

Candice, who lives in Lancaster, was an FE English lecturer before doing a PhD in literacy education.

She then worked in two concurrent part-time jobs: as lecturer and programme leader for an English degree in a college; and as senior researcher at Lancaster University, working on a series of research projects relating to education and literacy.

Candice, who has been at UCLan since 2012 said: “I was very surprised to be invited to apply for a National Teaching Fellowship, and even more surprised when I got it!

“I have been teaching in further education and higher education for very many years, and it has been lovely to receive such positive comments.”