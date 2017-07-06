Ex pupil teams up with his old college

A former Preston’s College student who now runs his own business has teamed up with college bosses to develop industry talent through apprenticeships.

Jack Smith from Leyland, moved on to the city college after school.

Most of the town’s high schools now use the training facilities provided for day release to enable their teenagers to develop skills which could lead to practical careers.

Jack kick-started his career with a Level 3 Bench and Site Joiner Apprenticeship at Preston’s College while working for a local joinery, shop and bar fitting company.

He went self-employed in 2010 and after securing a number of contracts and recruiting additional staff, he expanded in launching JES Joinery Ltd T/A JSJ UK in 2014.

The firm now employs 14 people and serves many well established companies in all aspects of interior and exterior construction work.

Now Jack days he wants to offer school pupils from his home town and beyond a chance to follow in his footsteps.

Jack said: “I believe in young people, I’m prepared to spend time and teach them the way because I’ve been there myself.

I know that when I take on an apprentice, I’m investing in the future and creating an opportunity for learners to pick up skills and knowledge that will let them build a career in a way that suits them. It works both ways - if my colleagues show commitment to the business and the work we do here, I am happy to invest to excel their knowledge and skills. We have quite a young team with some experienced professionals to make sure people can learn from each other.

Ann Beetham from the college’s specialist recruitment and training service, added: “We’re excited to have our former students return to us for recruitment.”