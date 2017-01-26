Drive to get more teachers

A former solicitor is fronting a drive to get people considering a career change into the classroom.

Helen Winter, assistant headteacher and director of teaching school at Bishop Rawstorne Academy in Croston is among adult returners supporting a campaign to encourage those thinking of changing jobs to think about teaching.

Helen said: “I’d always been interested in teaching, but my life took me in a different direction for a while. Although having already pursued a successful career as a lawyer for nearly 10 years, I decided I needed a new challenge, and so the time felt right to research a career in teaching.

“I looked online at the practicalities of training to be a teacher in Lancashire and what the job would entail day-to-day, whilst deciding on the best next steps.

“I registered my interest, and am now a qualified teacher.”

She added: “I’ve not looked back and I absolutely love being a teacher.

“The moments I get to be part of , such as when something clicks for a pupil for the first time - are priceless, and often give me goosebumps.

“Im proud of the job I do each day. I’d advise people who are looking for a rewarding career change to consider teaching – especially if you enjoy working with young people, are interested in a particular subject area or are keen to find a career path with a wide range of opportunities.”

Roger Pope, chairman of the National College for Teaching and Leadership said: “Anyone based in Lancashire interested in teaching as a career should visit the Get into Teaching website where they can register their interest and receive all the advice and information they need.” about teaching and the training options