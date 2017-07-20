David booked himself a new appointment

When it comes to promoting reading, there is no better advocate than a university,

That’s why David Roche received an Honorary Fellowship from UCLan to acknowledge the significant contribution he has made to British Book Trade.

David’s distinguished career has seen him hold senior positions at Waterstones, HarperCollins and Borders.

He has been a key factor in the significant growth of the British book trade and has been integral in developing new channels to ensure greater access to books.

He is now chairman of the London Book Fair and is a huge advocate of the University’s MA Publishing course, having acted as a consultant since its inception.