Daniel’s charity gesture

Kind-hearted schoolboy Daniel Fryer turned Santa when he won a prize.

The Carr Hill High School pupil from Kirkham won a food hamper at a Christmas party and decided to use his good fortune to help others.

The Year Eight scholar set up a Just Giving page offering people the chance to win the hamper.

People just had to make a donation to the charity be in with a chance of winning the food hamper.

Daniel wrote: “I recently won this Christmas Food Hamper in a raffle.

“Christmas is all about giving and I have decided to raffle it off to raise money for Teenage Cancer Trust.”

He set himself a target of £100 and in the space of a couple of days made more than £200.

Daniel’s college leader at the Royal Avenue school in Kirkham Jo Beesley said everyone was overwhelmed by his kindness.

She added: “Daniel has shown a brilliant example of a festive act of kindness and has put others before himself.”