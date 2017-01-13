Daniel’s charity gesture

Kind-hearted schoolboy Daniel Fryer turned Santa when he won a prize.
The Carr Hill High School pupil from Kirkham won a food hamper at a Christmas party and decided to use his good fortune to help others.
The Year Eight scholar set up a Just Giving page offering people the chance to win the hamper.
People just had to make a donation to the charity be in with a chance of winning the food hamper.
Daniel wrote: “I recently won this Christmas Food Hamper in a raffle.
“Christmas is all about giving and I have decided to raffle it off to raise money for Teenage Cancer Trust.”
He set himself a target of £100 and in the space of a couple of days made more than £200.
Daniel’s college leader at the Royal Avenue school in Kirkham Jo Beesley said everyone was overwhelmed by his kindness.
She added: “Daniel has shown a brilliant example of a festive act of kindness and has put others before himself.”