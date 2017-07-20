Dad wants to be a lesson to childen

A determined dad who has just graduated with a first class honours degree, is hoping his own children will follow in his educational footsteps.

Father-of-two David Cook , studied on the BEng (Hons) mechanical maintenance engineering.

He has now graduated with a first class degree from the University of Central Lancashire and next year one of his daughters will graduate from university while the other will start at a local college.

David has spent 20 years working in engineering but returned to education when he studied for HNC and HND qualifications in mechanical engineering and achieved distinction grades across the board, studying subjects such as hydraulics, pneumatics and computer aided design.

He said: “ I was a bit nervous but I was determined to go for it. The lecturers were fantastic and it was a great experience. Studying has really helped bring the theory and practice together.”