Course was a global lesson

As part of his economics degree, Joe Rogers became the first undergraduate to be sent overseas to represent Jaguar Land Rover.

After impressing bosses during his sandwich year, Joe was sent to New Jersey. The 22-year-old, who has just won the John Coates Prize for Academic Excellence on a programme within the Division of Business, Economics and International Business, visited Beijing with UCLan’s LaunchPad leadership development programme earlier this year. And he has just returned from a six week internship in Dubai. On top of that he collected his first class degree from UCLan last week.