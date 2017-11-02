Converting rags into riches for good cause

Aspiring young designers are using their skills to help raise thousands of pounds for a children’s hospice.

Six UCLan recent fashion design graduates will mentor the work of college students, including Cardinal Newman, as they create new garment concepts from design through to final pieces.

The idea is to turn cast-off clothes into must have fashion pieces to sell to raise money for Derian House .

The ‘upcycled’ garments will be displayed at a special fashion show at Barton Grange Hotel based around themes such as ‘biker chic’, ‘military/utility’, ‘Japanese’ and ‘hipster/indie’.

Representatives from Derian House, in Astley Village, dropped off a huge pile of material for the project and met with the students and university staff,who are hoping to create up to 30 new outfits.

Susie Poppitt, head of fund-raising for Derian House, said: “ We were looking for a way of showing how with a bit of imagination and time some of the items that we receive from public collection bags can be transformed into stylish ready to wear pieces.”

UCLan’s Steve Brindle, senior lecturer in fashion and textiles, added: “Upcycling is a significant part of the re-invention of the fashion industry so this represents a fantastic opportunity for our students to put the knowledge they’ve gained over the last four years into practice.

“And they’re adding another string to their bow through a rare opportunity to mentor our partner college students.”

Amy McCarthy, who graduated in the summer, said: “I want to keep learning so it’s exciting to be a mentor and pass on my knowledge to the next generation of fashion students.”

Cardinal Newman student Emma Brady said: “I’d like to work in fashion design so this collaboration with my local university on a live project will give me a real taster of what to expect.”