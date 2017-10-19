College’s students prove good citizens

Lancaster and Morecambe students are cementing their places as good citizens.

A group of Level 3 Extended Diploma in Public Service students at Lancaster and Morecambe College have completed the first two phases of the National Citizenship Service Award programme.

NCS is a three-part Government-funded initiative bringing together schools, community organisations, businesses and individuals to build a stronger and more cohesive society.

The aim is to develop confidence, developing skills and equip young people for the world of work.

The first phase involved a four day three night residential at Kepplewray Activity Centre in the Lake District which saw students participating in activities such as kayaking, raft building, team building and abseiling.

Phase two continued with students attending a three day series of guest presenters who focused on developing new skills relevant to both social action and transition to adulthood and on gaining an increased understanding of their local community.

Students explored and discussed community issues, local initiatives and interventions in place to tackle issues.

Course tutor at the college, Sam Tinsley, said: “The NCS residential provided students with an excellent opportunity to engage in a range of activities to enhance their personal and social development.

“The students deserve great credit for the way they applied themselves to all aspects of the programme ”

Victoria Carter from Inspira who works in partnership with LMC to organise the NCS programme, said: “Kepplewray and its staff were excellent and provided the students with excellent opportunities to achieve their intended outcome.”

Kepplewray staff said: “The LMC students were a credit to the college and themselves.”