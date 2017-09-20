College fitness funding boost

A Catholic sixth form college in Preston has received over £100,000 in extra funding to tackle it’s student inactivity.

Cardinal Newman College, based on Lark Hill Road in Preston city centre, has been awarded £135,009 in extra funding from Sport England to help reduce the number of students who are completing less than thirty minutes of activity each week.

Cardinal Newman College

The money will provide opportunities for up to 700 inactive college students to better their physical and mental wellbeing, individual development and social and community development.

Project lead for Newman Active, Jonathan Fletcher, said: “This funding is a great opportunity for us to make a positive and lasting impact on the health and wellbeing of our students, staff and the surrounding community of Cardinal Newman College.

“We’ll be offering a wide range of activities both on campus and off campus at external venues. All activities will be free and we’ll be linking in with external clubs to ensure when students leave college they can continue to live active lives.”

Research conducted by Sport England found that nearly one in five college students are currently inactive in their daily lives.

Executive Director of Community Sport at Sport England, Mike Diaper, said: “College is a crucial time in a young person’s development. It is often the first time that activity is not a compulsory part of their study programme and therefore all too many young people become inactive.”