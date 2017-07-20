Cold Feet star takes to stage at graduations

Cold Feet star John Thomson received his award to acknowledge the significant contribution he has made to the performance industry, as a talented actor.

John, who grew up in New Longton, has worked as an actor, writer and comedian for 30 years.

The former All Hallows Catholic High School and Runshaw College student is known to millions as Pete Gifford, one of the main character in ITV’s Cold Feet, and he has worked on huge shows including The Fast Show and Coronation Street.

In addition to his award-winning theatre work he has voiced a character in the box office hit Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit.