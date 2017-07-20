China job for graduate

Kelly-Marie Staunton is heading across the globe to start a new life and career after graduating from the University of Central Lancashire.

The 22-year old didn’t just collect a degree in international tourism, but she scooped a number of hospitality awards. She was presented with the Marriott Hospitality Prize 2017 and claimed three Student Employee of the Year awards at institution, regional and national level. The Student Employee awards were recognising a student who has demonstrated hard work and dedication going above and beyond throughout their degree.

On top of that she’s landed a job as a trainee manager for a Marriott hotel in China.