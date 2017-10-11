Children branch out into artwork

Arty pupils have unveiled a new eye-catching masterpiece within the grounds of Winmarleigh CE Primary School.

Staff and youngsters at the village school spent months planning and designing the new mural with the help of Lancashire artist Helen Yates.

The children put their skills to the test for the artwork, which has pride of place in the playground.

The project was given the go ahead following a vote by the school council to give the old mural a revamp.

Helen, from Burning Light Arts, helped create an inspiring design, reflecting the school values.

The children enjoyed a workshop with Helen, who guided them as they spent a day designing and sharing their vision for the finished piece.

She then revisited the school to help finish the mural.

Year Four pupil Tom Thornton said: “It was amazing how our ideas were taken from paper and transferred to real life.”