Champion idea is comp winner

Bright sparks from Pilling St John’s CE Primary School near Preston are celebrating after being named regional champions in the Better Energy School Awards.

Their project ‘The Whatifs’ not only took top spot in the ‘Totally Creative’ category across northern England, but was also declared the best project in all categories from the entire region.

A group of 10 children from the school joined regional champions from schools in England and Wales at the national awards ceremony at London Zoo.

They were presented with were presented with a trophy and a cheque for £1,000 to put towards their school funds by Young Peoples Trust for the Environment Presidents TV presenter Naomi Wilkinson and wildlife cameraman and presenter Adrian Cale, together with CBBC presenter Katie Thistleton and actress Shannon Flynn.

Teacher Katrina Bell said “At Pilling St. John’s School, we are always looking for new and innovative ways to promote environmental awareness and the Better Energy School Awards give us the opportunity to do so.

She applaudede the support adding:“Our work always tries to engage the children, staff, parents and local community and this year’s is no exception.

“We have had phenomenal support for the Whatif project and as a result we are proud to be national champions.”

YPTE director, Peter Littlewood, said: “This is exactly the kind of brilliant project we have come to expect from Pilling St John’s. The idea of the Whatifs has really captured the children’s imaginations and has spurred them on to do some excellent research on a wide range of environmental issues.”