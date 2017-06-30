Celebrating the best in Lancashire education

Hundreds of pupils, teachers and parents from across Lancashire converged on Preston’s Charter Theatre for the seventh annual Lancashire Post Education Awards presentation evening.

The prestigious awards celebrate the great and the good that goes on daily in and outside the classroom at schools throughout the area.

More than 800 people were at the glittering ceremony to see the final shortlist of nominees take to the stage.

Winners were announced in 12 different categories from the primary and secondary schools of the year to unsung hero and sustainable school.

The awards have become a popular feature in the school calendar.

Principal sponsors this year were BAE Systems and the University of Central Lancashire with individual category sponsors including include Merlin Entertainments, Inspira, Westinghouse, Sainsburys, Centrica/Cuadrilla, Preston North End.

Entertainment on the night was provided by students from Preston’s College and comperes were Hayley Kay and Stacey Holdsworth.