Caroline has designs on a bright future

Fashion student Caroline Bowden has her career all sewn up after scooping a top award at Graduate Fashion Week.

The University of Central Lancashire fashion promotion student won the Bonmarche Fashion for All Award.

Caroline, 22, won with the ‘GUESS Peachy’ campaign, in which she created a range of jeans for curvy women.

She said: “I can’t believe I’ve won such a fantastic award.

“It means so much and it a great way to end my time at UCLan. I feel all my hard work has finally paid off.

“I developed a unique concept not currently on the market called ‘waist-to-hip technology’, which is something that the judges said they were ‘blown away’ by.

Entrants had to submit a body of work reflecting how attitudes to fashion design have changed, with fewer restrictions around age, size and shape.

Caroline has already been offered a job in the fashion industry, working as a graphic designer for global online footwear brand Public Desire.

She did her year-long work placement with the company, where she started as a marketing assistant.

Fashion promotion lecturer Eve Astle added: “The judges had wonderful comments endorsing their choice and we couldn’t agree more.”