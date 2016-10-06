Caring prof receives a spcial award

A University of Central Lancashire academic has been given a special award for her contribution to improving the lives of stroke survivors through better stroke care and research.

Professor Caroline Watkins was presented with a Special Recognition Life After Stroke Award.

was presented with her award by Elaine Roberts, the Stroke Association’s Director of North of England Life After Stroke Services, at a special event in Salford.

A Professor of Stroke and Older People’s Care, Caroline is the only nursing professor of her kind in the UK.

She leads one of the largest stroke care research teams in the country and has been working in stroke research for 20 years.

During that time she has worked closely with Elaine and the Stroke Association’s services, training and research teams to improve the quality of stroke care.

Prof Watkins said: “It is truly fantastic to receive this award personally, and on behalf of my team.

“Both myself and my team are committed to trying to prevent this devastating condition, and to reducing the impact of stroke on people’s lives.

“Everyone in the team goes above and beyond to not only do the best and most relevant research, but to support the implementation of findings into practice through supporting service development and staff training in keeping with the Stroke-Specific Education Framework.”

She added: “However, we can’t do this alone, and work very closely with some amazing people.

“It’s because of the stroke specialist and stroke relevant staff who work along the stroke care pathway, and of course numerous people who have been patients or carers, without whom we wouldn’t be sure we were doing things in the right way at the right time.”.

Chris Larkin, the regional director for the Stroke Association in the North West applauded the honour and added: “Professor Watkins is truly dedicated to improving stroke care for patients, as well as working to put stroke research into practice.

“She is completely deserving of this Special Recognition Award and we were thrilled to present her with the accolade at our regional Life After Stroke Awards. Caroline received her certificate at the AJ Bell Stadium in Salford.