Can you help get these Preston teenagers to their Prom?

An SOS has gone out to help teenagers get to their glittering prom night safely.

Pupils from the Sir Tom Finney Community High School in Preston are holding their prom night on June 29 at the Lonsdale Club in the city.

The event’s venue was changed recently – and now organisers are finding it difficult to book transport to get the youngsters to the celebrations.

Sir Tom Finney Community High School caters for pupils with special educational needs, learning difficulties and disabilites.

Parent Laura Mulholland, whose daughter Jessica attends the school, said it was proving a problem finding transport for the teenagers.

She urged anyone who could help – even if they could wanted to use their own vehicle – to come forward.

Around 33 youngsters, some in wheelchairs, are due at the event.

Laura said: “We are trying to get transport for everyone. If you have a colourful sports car or whatever and can help, that’s fine.

“We are finding it very difficult to arrange anything. Everyone is booked up.

“We have had some offers so far, but we need a lot more.”

Anyone who can help should email laurahjarvis@hotmail.co.uk, or contact the Lancashire Post on email at lep.newsdesk@lep.co.uk or via Facebook at www.facebook.com/lancashireeveningpost.

Rare condition

Jessica Mulholland is thought to be the only girl in the world to have a combination of rare chromosome disorders.

Jessica, of Leyland, has six different chromosome abnormalities, some of which mean she has DNA missing, while some mean she has extra DNA.

Doctors initially told Jessica’s devastated mother Laura that Jessica was unlikely to live past the age of two, but despite battling against a range of health problems, Jessica is always smiling and tries her best to take part in everything.

Anyone who can help the pupils get to their prom night should be available at around 6pm.