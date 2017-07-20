Break was the right decision for Sarah

Sarah Gregory not clear what she wanted to do after her A Levels.

Not wanting to go on to university, she ventured into the world of work.

The 23-year-old said: “I was unsure about what I wanted to do after finishing my A Levels.

“I didn’t want to rush into making a decision so I took a few years out and worked at the retailer Next while I considered different options.”

But after realising that her passion for design was still there, and after a four-year break, she enrolled at UCLan and has graduated from the foundation entry course and is looking ahead to September and the start of a three-year degree in graphic design.

Sarah added: “I definitely think that doing the foundation degree was a really good idea. It’s eased me back into education and now I feel ready to tackle a degree, I’m back in that mindset.”

Thinking ahead, Sarah would love to work as a freelance graphic designer and lecture other students.