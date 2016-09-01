Award will be icing on cake for college

Cooking classes at Leyland’s Runshaw College really are the creme de la creme.

Foxholes, the Langdale Road college’s restaurant has been short listed in the prestigious AA Hospitality Awards.

The college is one of three finalists in the College Restaurant of the Year category and was selected after judging was held in London where industry experts put candidates through a series of practical tasks.

Lecturers Jen Cruickshanks and Fiona Merrill attended, with students Max Daglish and Rebecca Orrell.

They were set a range of culinary challenges together with an interview and had to wait a week before they found out they had made the final three.

Runshaw is no stranger to collecting awards for its restaurant, which already holds the AA Rosette, is a centre of excellence and already holds a gold service accreditation.

Jen, head of hospitality and tourism said: “It is the attitude and commitment of both the students and the staff that deserves recognition and generates the enthusiasm to want to win such an award.”

College spokesman Tim Cahill added: “Everyone associated with the college is immensely proud of all who make Foxholes Restaurant the success that it is. “Recognition from the AA means a great deal and is a reflection of the first-class teaching and learning that combines together with the dedicated and ambitious attitude of our students.”

Foxholes is open to the public and is where all catering students get a chance to put their culinary skills into practice.

Every students goes on a work placement giving them experience and an opportunity to work with Michelin star chefs.

They also undergo prestigious placements including Whatley Manor and Lucknam Park in the Cotswolds, Gidleigh Park in Exeter, L’enclume in Cartmel, the French at the Midland Hotel and the Lowry Hotel in Manchester

The accolade comes as the college is celebrating another year of top class exam results.