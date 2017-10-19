Assistants are top of the class

A Leyland school is celebrating after two of its teaching assistants picked up top awards.

National Teaching Assistants’ Day saw Janet Windle and Pauline Fawcett officially recognised for the valuable contribution they make, on a daily basis, to support youngsters who need that extra care at Academy@Worden.

This national event is now in its sixth year and both teaching assistants were awarded their certificates naming them Teaching Assistant of the Year 2017.

Pauline was nominated for going the extra mile, being the first to offer her help and ensuring pupils gain the most they can from their educational experience at school.

She is the specialist maths teaching assistant and regularly works on a one-to-one basis with students to give them the targeted support they need.

Janet was nominated for having a fantastic work ethic.

She gives up lunchtimes, breaks and after school to help pupils, run clubs and assist with a range of activities.

Janet also volunteers to assist with the Duke of Edinburgh Award, training pupils to use compasses, map read, cook outdoors and how to pitch a tent.

She enjoys walking with the youngsters on the practice expeditions and camping over night when required.

Chris Catherall (inset), headteacher at the Westfield Drive school said: “The learning support department work really hard to help our youngsters with additional needs.

“Both of the winners go out of their way to ensure the pupils they help get the specialist input they require.

“I thank them both for everything they do and congratulate them on their awards.”